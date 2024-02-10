Vince McMahon's alleged victim received apology from five-time WWE Champion for not believing her

An alleged victim of Vince McMahon received an apology from a former WWE Superstar for not believing her claim initially.

Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Vince McMahon back in 1986. McMahon never accepted any wrongdoings but reportedly reached a multi-million dollar settlement with her. When Chatterton initially made the claim, many didn't believe her, including WWE legend Bret Hart.

In a recent chat with Slate, Bret Hart stated that he recently ran into Chatterton at a convention. Hart added that he apologized to her for not believing her when she made the claims in 1992.

"I just didn’t believe it. I figured Vince had too much at stake to ever do something like that. I apologized from the bottom of my heart, and I said, 'I believe that what happened to you, happened to you. And I apologize. I was wrong.'" [H/T Slate]

Bret Hart doesn't respect Vince McMahon anymore

In the same interview, Hart said that he always respected McMahon, despite not always seeing eye-to-eye with him. Hart said he now has zero respect for the former WWE CEO.

"I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy."

Fans are aware that McMahon sc*ewed Hart at Survivor Series 1997 in one of the most controversial incidents in wrestling history. Hart lost the WWE title to Shawn Michaels that night and went to WCW immediately after.

He made his WWE return years later and was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. Hart wrestled Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match at WrestleMania 26 in 2010 and defeated him that night.

