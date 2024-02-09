Bret Hart's respect for Vince McMahon is "tainted" after graphic details emerge in lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart has now reacted and slammed Vince McMahon following disturbing allegations of misconduct.

In a graphic legal lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and several higher-ups of sexual assault and trafficking. Immediately after, the 78-year-old resigned from all his roles in the TKO Group Holdings.

Things got frosty between Hart and the former CEO after the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, which also included Shawn Michaels. Years later, they buried the hatchet and made peace, paving the way for Hart's return ahead of WrestleMania 26.

Bret Hart has broken his silence on the allegations while speaking with Abraham Josephine Riesman for Slate. The former WWE World Champion said he was going to speak his mind and not spare Mr. McMahon's feelings, asserting that he's embarrassed he ever respected his former boss in the first place.

"I’m going to speak my truth. I’m not worried about Vince’s feelings. He’s never cared about mine. I don’t have any problem with everybody kicking his head around the parking lot. I’m OK with the truth coming out," Hart said. (H/T Slate)

Months before the scandal hit the headlines, whispers among wrestling insiders reached the WWE Hall of Famer. They warned him that Vince McMahon was facing serious problems, and there was no way he could hide them forever.

"I always had a respect for him. Now it’s tainted. I’m embarrassed that I thought so highly of him." (H/T Slate)

Vince McMahon's action is referred to as "sick and disgusting" by Bret Hart

During the same interview, in response to an accusation made by Janel Grant wherein Vince McMahon "defecated" on her head and back and told her to pleasure another person, Bret Hart described it as horrible and repulsive.

"When you get that vision in your head, you go, ‘That’s messed up. It’s too sick and disgusting to really imagine," he said. (H/T Slate)

At a recent convention, the WWE Hall of Famer owned up to a past mistake. He apologized to former WWE referee Rita Chatterton for doubting her when she accused McMahon of assault back in 1986.

This came after Mr. McMahon settled with Chatterton in 2022 for millions, though he continues to deny the allegations. The Hitman regretted not supporting her initially, and McMahon paid to end the legal battle without admitting guilt.

Following the interview, Bret Hart texted an additional note to the Slate reporter, Abraham Josephine Riesman, that read:

"I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy." (H/T Slate)

The WWE Hall of Famer, known for his long history with Vince McMahon, has finally severed ties after the recent wave of disturbing accusations against the former CEO.

