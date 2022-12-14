How much has ex-WWE referee Rita Chatterton demanded from Vince McMahon for his alleged assault on her?

According to internal records and sources familiar with the legal proceedings, Vince McMahon, the majority owner and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., is dealing with legal requests from two women who claim he sexually abused them.
Rita Chatterton's attorney is requesting $11.75 million in damages. The former referee made her initial public accusation in 1992 that McMahon raped her in a limo in 1986. Chatterton "has suffered years of continuing depression, substance addiction, disordered diet, reduced income, and generally a degraded quality of life," according to the letter from her attorney. After she filed a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages in 1993, McMahon claimed that Chatterton was coerced into making a false rape accusation.
Additionally, a former spa manager sent an email to McMahon's lawyer alleging that McMahon assaulted his client in 2011 at a resort in California.
After it came to light that Vince had used corporate funds to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct, McMahon resigned from his CEO and Chairman positions in July. Over five months later, according to Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann, McMahon confided that he thought he was given incorrect advice. Two fresh accusations against him have surfaced since the news broke.
According to the report, "He has said that he was given bad advice by those close to him to resign and that he now thinks the accusations and investigations would have ended had he stayed."
Despite no longer serving as the organization's CEO, chairman, or even Head of Creative, Vince is still WWE's largest shareholder.
It should be noted that the new management group, which comprises of his daughter Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and his son-in-law Triple H, would have to approve any return for Vince to WWE.
The new leadership team will need to consider the effects that McMahon's return to the firm might have. Fightful has claimed that morale in WWE has increased significantly since Vince retired from the organization.
It's important to remember that just because Vince McMahon wants to return, it doesn't guarantee that he will be able to, and many WWE employees don't even support it.
