Rival wrestling figure to the WWE wanted to be the female Vince McMahon, according to veteran

According to WWE veteran Eric Bischoff, Dixie Carter (former President of IMPACT Wrestling) wanted to be the female Vince McMahon.

McMahon is one of the most influential promoters in the world of professional wrestling. He is responsible for transforming WWE into the global juggernaut it is today. During his tenure as WWE Chairman, McMahon had several rivals who tried to emulate his success and booking but failed.

Despite owning WWE, McMahon would often appear on camera to feature in storylines against Stone Cold Steve Austin and others.

Dixie Carter, who served as the President of TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) from 2003 to 2016, also loved to feature in storylines and be on screen.

In one such on-screen angle, Hulk Hogan didn't want to renew his contract. During an angle on TV, Hogan stated that he had had enough, and Dixie Carter responded by begging the Hall of Famer not to leave the company.

During his recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed the angle, saying that he was the one who came up with the idea because he wanted "heat" on Dixie Carter.

He added that Carter wanted to be featured on TV like her rival McMahon.

"I looked at it as putting heat on Dixie. That’s why I wanted to blow AJ off. Dixie wanted to be on camera. Dixie wanted to be the female Vince McMahon. She needed heat to do that. She wasn’t a babyface. She needed heat to do that and I wanted to try to make her heel,” said Eric Bischoff. [H/T Ringside News]

Vince McMahon looking to return to WWE six months after retirement

The former CEO of WWE shocked the world when he announced his retirement six months ago.

However, it now looks like he may be having second thoughts. A report published by the Wall Street Journal indicates that the former chairman is planning on making a return to WWE.

McMahon announced his retirement from all of his positions in the company following allegations of paying "hush money" to female employees. Although he retained voting power, he refrained from participating in day-to-day activities.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 According to The Wall Street Journal Vince McMahon plans on returning to WWE.



Please God don’t let this happen 🤦🏽‍♂️ According to The Wall Street Journal Vince McMahon plans on returning to WWE. Please God don’t let this happen 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8T2n7Yu8DL

In his absence, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became Co-CEOs, while Triple H took over the creative reins.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will ever make a return to WWE and assume his former position.

