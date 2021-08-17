RK-Bro reunites; RAW Tag Team Title match made official for SummerSlam

The WWE Universe finally had their wish granted as RK-Bro is finally back together on RAW and will challenge for the Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was the final episode before The Biggest Party of the Summer and it definitely didn't disappoint when it came to adding to an already star-studded card.

The journey of Randy Orton and Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro, was not always a smooth one since their inception just shortly after WrestleMania 37. It's clear that Orton and Riddle's personalities do not mix, but it is what made this duo a tremendous team not only in the ring but in backstage interviews as well.

Eventually (and reluctantly) Orton was on board with RK-Bro before a seven-week absence from the company. Upon his return, it was clear that Orton was not willing to renew his friendship with Riddle as he would deliver an RKO to his former friend.

The Viper found himself in a tough spot after his match on RAW against Omos. The RAW Tag Team Champions were set to take out Orton for good. However, Riddle ran to the ring to save his partner and thwarted the attack of Omos and Styles.

Orton said that The Original Bro earned his respect and announced that RK-Bro was back together as a unit. The moment would garner a gigantic pop from the WWE Universe, especially when Randy Orton initiated a hug with Riddle.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match is now official for SummerSlam

After the reunion, Riddle took the mic and laid down the challenge to Omos and AJ Styles for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

Towards the end of this week's Raw, Corey Graves announced that the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships will be defended at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Given the momentum they have, RK-Bro will enter the match as favorites to win the Championships at SummerSlam. However, Styles and Omos have put away some of the top teams on RAW with relative ease.

A battle between these two teams will surely be one of the main attractions for this year's SummerSlam with fans firmly behind the duo of Riddle and Orton.

Do you believe RK-Bro is destined to win tag team gold at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section and let us know!

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Alan John