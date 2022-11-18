Road Dogg admits, "I misspoke about Bret Hart" (Exclusive)

Recently on one of my many road trips, I bumped into my old friend "Road Dogg" Jesse James. He was upbeat and happy as we caught up on our families and exchanged some nostalgic stories of our days riding in cars during the heyday of the territories. It was wonderful.

Then I dropped the bomb, and things got into a more serious tone when I asked, "I saw online that you knocked Bret Hart. What was that all about?"

"Oh my God Bill, that quote from my podcast is all over the place," Road Dogg said. "Everyone is asking me about it, and now you too! I guess I should expect it to be coming from you since you still cover our business."

The quote from the November 10, 2022, edition of his podcast "Oh... You Didn't Know?" upset many of Bret Hart's diehard fans. The topic of the show was the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Somewhere during the chatter with co-host Casio Kid, the topic of sports entertainment came into play.

"The point I was trying to make is that I wasn't just burying Bret, that was not the intention at all. We were talking about the Montreal Screwjob, and things were said, and one of those things I said I need to say I misspoke. I said, 'I don’t think I was a good wrestler. I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was, and I think that’s where the money is,'" he said.

Road Dogg continued:

"That line about I don't think Bret was a great wrestler is where I misspoke. It came out, and after I saw it online, I knew it was something that just came out of my mouth. In truth, and you can quote me Bill, is that Bret Hart was the consummate pro wrestler. He was not an entertainer. He was a technician in the ring, and I want to set the record straight that I misspoke, and I hope this clears up what came out of my mouth on the podcast."

"If I had to entertain a crowd, I'd sing, dance, juggle, tell jokes," Road Dogg. "That's not Bret -- he would have to wrestle. Now it cuts two ways, when I had to wrestle, I wasn't as good as him. "

I asked Road Dogg, who is currently WWE's Creative Director of Live Events, if he had heard from Bret after his comment went viral.

"I never heard from Bret," he replied. "I just want Bret and his fans to know that I wasn't burying him. I misspoke, and this talk should straighten it out if you mention it somewhere, Bill."

I assured him I understood that he's more of that entertainment-wrestler character, not the same type as Bret, who is the focused, serious, technical wrestler. That's the point — two totally different types but in the same business.

At this point, the announcement that my flight was boarding came over the loudspeaker. We went back to old friend mode, a quick hug, and we parted. I'm glad I have the opportunity to tell you all about this first-hand.

We've all done it -- the mouth engages before the brain connects. Road Dogg was the victim of that for a moment, and the internet community had not forgotten about it.

Now it's time to focus on what he told me and give him a thumbs up for admitting he misspoke. It's not an easy thing to do, as most of us know, and I totally commend him for doing so!

I've got two words for you, Road Dogg — "Thank you!"

That's all for now --- see you at the matches!

