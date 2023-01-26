Road Dogg claims current WWE RAW Star is a "first-ballot Hall of Famer" 

WWE Legend Road Dogg recently stated that he would like to see top star The Miz join him as a deserving member of the company's Hall of Fame.

Despite being overlooked at the start of his career, The Miz has been with the company for more than 15 years. In that time has won multiple Intercontinental and United States titles, whilst also becoming a two-time WWE Champion.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg explained why The Awesome One deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I'm a fan of Miz, the sports entertainer, because he can handle anything, a whole segment. He could go out there and host your show. He could go out there and do commentary, the whole show. He can do anything when it comes to our industry," Road Dogg said, adding: "He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he doesn't do drugs, he doesn't get stupid. He's a father, he's a husband. He's a responsible human being. He's a good-looking guy." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Apart from winning multiple championships, arguably The Miz's greatest moment in his wrestling career came in 2011 when he defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

WWE Hall of Famer wanted to wrestle The Miz

Ever a reliable hand in the ring for nearly 20 years, the Ohio native has rarely ever been injured or accidentally hurt his opponent in the ring.

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist admitted that he wished that he and The Miz had faced off before he retired from the ring.

"Oh, yeah. I would have loved to wrestle [The] Miz. I never wrestled him. Surprisingly, throughout my career. He’s been in the business a long time. It’s really shocking we never crossed paths before." (H/T EWrestling News)

Whilst he is currently not wrestling in the main event scene on either RAW or SmackDown, The A-Lister is still guaranteed to get a reaction from the crowd whenever he appears in the ring.

Is The Miz a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

