Road Dogg identifies possible reason behind the recent release of WWE Superstar

Former WWE head writer Road Dogg has revealed that Dexter Lumis (a.k.a Samuel Shaw) might have been released since age wasn't on his side.

WWE parted ways with Lumis along with nine other NXT stars a month ago. Before signing a contract with the global juggernaut, he plied his trade in Impact Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

During his three-year stay in WWE, he had some notable matches with the likes of Roderick Strong and Theory. The 38-year-old also introduced a new gimmick for himself while in NXT, which led to fans labeling him as the "Tortured Artist."

In an exclusive interview with WrestleZone, Road Dogg touched on why WWE might have decided to part ways with Dexter Lumis:

“[Dexter] drew all kinds of stuff. We used to write him to draw pictures on NXT all the time because he’s a genius artist. I think with Dexter, look, Sam’s a great guy, I’m a huge fan of his … I think what his deal was was is I think his age, you know what I mean? Like he’s not 40 but he ain’t 25 either.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Road Dogg interested in two new WWE roles

Road Dogg has identified two new roles he would love to try in WWE.

The former wrestler, who has worked as a head writer with WWE before, professed that he would like to become a kickoff show panelist. He also talked about his interest in being a commentator on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw:

“John, you go back and do those panels and stuff for the WWE, don’t you?” James said. “Pay-per-views and stuff? I would love to do that, not to try and take a gig away from you. It’s a different challenge. It’s something that I haven’t done. I’d love to do color commentary.” (H/T to - Sportskeeda Wrestling) [37:13-37:36]

The former D-Generation X member is no longer a part of WWE as he departed the promotion earlier this year as part of a revamp of the backstage environment.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh