8-time champion comments on whether he'd complain to Vince McMahon if another WWE Superstar copied his finisher

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on whether Vince McMahon gets too worried about the talents' finishing moves being taken.

Every superstar boasts of their finishing move. It's not often liked if a finisher is copied as it's a major factor defining the talent. A finishing move is the identity of a superstar.

Speaking to Ryan Katz on the latest episode of Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg explained that if his finishing move were copied, he would've confronted the star himself instead of waiting for McMahon to take action:

"If you did something that was my finish in a match, I'd police that myself. I wouldn't leave it up to Vince McMahon, who has no time to police such frivolous things as, 'Hey man, do not do my finish or spot again.' You know what I mean?"

Road Dogg comments on Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown

Vince McMahon has been in the news lately due to allegations of misconduct. Despite criticism, the WWE Chairman addressed the crowd on last week's SmackDown. Road Dogg believes it was the perfect move by McMahon.

In his brief promo, the Chairman reiterated WWE's tagline 'Then, Now, Forever,' before stressing the fourth word, 'Together.' Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that it was a masterpiece from Vince:

"I think the way they've done all this is the way they always do things. Like creatively genius. Look, he trolled the world and came out on TV and said, 'Hey, welcome to SmackDown.' It's good to be the king, I say that a lot, and when you are, that's just how it is. I'm not saying that what he did was right or anything, but look, he who cast the first stone has no sin."

The allegations of misconduct against the 76-year-old are being investigated by WWE's Board of Directors. Meanwhile, his daughter Stephanie McMahon has been appointed as the Interim CEO & Chairwoman of the global juggernaut.

