"That's a possibility" - WWE legend thinks top RAW Superstar could be the next Undertaker (Exclusive)

WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg thinks Finn Balor, in his The Demon King persona, could become the next Undertaker.

Balor's alter-ego is one of the most protected characters in the global juggernaut, having lost only twice since its introduction in 2014. However, since losing to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021, the character has seemingly been put to rest, with Balor assuming the leadership of The Judgment Day.

The mysterious aura of the character has made it a favorite among viewers, though we seldom see it anymore. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that WWE could bring back the character as it taps into the concept of everyone having inner demons.

"If you told that story and made me suspend my disbelief a little bit, like, oh my god, has he turned into a demon? We all have inner demons, right? So, do you tell that story and touch on stuff like that, and it's the whole, "you won't like me when I'm angry," said Road Dogg (5:06 - 5:22)

Furthermore, he added that if given the right push, there's a "possibility" The Demon King could become the next Undertaker, one of WWE's greatest creations.

"And I think he was on an upward path prior to Vince and Hunter switching chairs. So, I'm wondering how far we can go and is Finn Balor as The Demon King the next Phenom (Undertaker). And that's a possibility," added Dogg (5:45 - 6:05)

The Undertaker retired from WWE in 2020

Considering just how celebrated a performer he was, The Phenom's retirement at WrestleMania 36 permanently closed doors for many dream encounters. One of those matches was against The Demon King, which fans wished materialized owing to the stark similarities in their character traits.

Even Finn Balor revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer was his dream opponent right from his childhood days. While the ship has sailed for that bout to come to fruition, fans can only hope for The Demon King to return and become a dominant force to be reckoned with, just like The Undertaker.

