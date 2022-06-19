WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg details his experience of being the head writer of SmackDown for three years (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently spoke about his time as the lead writer of SmackDown.

James began his WWE career towards the end of 1994. He would achieve much success with the promotion before being released in 2001. The DX member then spent time in TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling as B.G. James before returning to WWE in 2011 as an agent. He became a writer for the company in 2014 and co-head writer in 2016.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, James detailed his experience as the lead writer of SmackDown, a role he had for three years. Road Dogg said:

“Yes, I was the lead writer of SmackDown when it was good. I think 3 years and I was on the team for eight. It was, I got the full monty, just like you did back in the day, I did this time. I was on the road, literally six days a week.” (0:18- 0:48)

Vince Russo also described how Road Dogg helped fellow WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo described how Road Dogg helped his former tag team partner, Billy Gunn.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer boosted Gunn's confidence while working alongside him.

Russo said:

"But one thing I want to say that I never noticed is getting to the point of you guys getting together, you know bro Billy went through the smoking guns, then he went through the Rockabilly, now you guys are together. Here's what I saw, bro just being with you Billy's level of confidence went from here to here. I saw the Rockabilly and him with Honky. Your confidence literally rubbed, he became a different person, just because of the influence you had on him." (4:27-4:59)

During their time in WWE, James and Gunn captured the WWE Tag Team Championships on five different occasions as The New Age Outlaws. The duo also won the WWE Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble kickoff show during their return run in 2014.

It remains to be seen what the WWE Hall of Famer has in store for the future of his career. James was released from WWE in January 2022.

