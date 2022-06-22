8-time champion felt bad for Billy Gunn when Triple H called AEW a "pissant company"

WWE Legend Road Dogg has expressed that he felt bad for Billy Gunn after Triple H called AEW a "pissant company" at the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2019.

Gunn was incredibly successful during his time in WWE. Alongside Road Dogg, he formed The New Age Outlaws, one of the hottest tag teams during the Attitude Era. The duo ultimately joined D-Generation X, causing chaos and achieving great success as a group. Despite a career filled with accolades, Gunn never managed to win a world title in the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently working with his sons in AEW, forming The Gunn Club. On a recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said he felt bad for his former tag team partner when Triple H called AEW a pissant company:

“I am always closer with Billy than I have been with anybody else, Billy and X-Pac. But, so I felt bad for Billy, look at the time, I get it, I get why he said it. But it didn’t need to be said and I understand why it was said and it was all in fun, but it did make me feel bad for Billy for a bit. I mean he works there, (...) he’s just trying to get along too. It’s not a hill I’m gonna die on, but I felt bad for Billy right then.” [H/T - ITR]

Despite the comments made, Gunn still maintains a good relationship with his friends in WWE. The veteran is currently a locker room leader in AEW and has played an integral role in mentoring and developing his sons in the promotion.

Billy Gunn responded to Triple H calling AEW a pissant company

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac and Chyna were inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame as D-Generation X in 2019. The group were having fun during their speech when fans started chanting AEW, The Game jokingly responded by saying that they could buy the "pissant company".

Despite the comment being a joke, the wrestling world took the comment seriously and assumed Triple H was painting AEW in a negative light. During Road Dogg and Billy Gunn's appearance on For the Love of Wrestling 2022's panel, the two spoke about the moment:

"I let it go strictly because my wife told me to [laughs]. When everybody starts chanting AEW at the Hall of Fame, he's got to try and shut it down somehow and whatever goes through his head, goes through his head, I'm not in control of that other than I could have punched him in the mouth. It's what it is. I'm gonna bypass that," Gunn clarified. [H/T - Fightful]

Despite Billy Gunn currently being a part of AEW, it was definitely entertaining seeing the band back together even if it was only for one night.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you take Triple H's comment seriously? Yes No 9 votes so far