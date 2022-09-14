WWE legend is "confident" he could beat CM Punk in a legitimate fist fight

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently gave his thoughts on AEW star CM Punk in light of the latter's recent controversies.

Punk made some harsh comments about his fellow AEW stars during the media scrum of the All Out pay-per-view. He was later involved in a heated backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Road Dogg revealed on Oh...You Didn't Know podcast that he felt disrespected by the Chicago native when they worked together in WWE.

"He’s not a nice person, he’s not a good [person], I don’t know. If you’ve been friends with somebody for so long and all of a sudden you are in a lawsuit over stuff and you can’t just talk to them, I don’t understand it. But that’s not the straw that broke the camel’s back, for me it was when we actually had to work with him in our 2014 run and seeing the attitude that he had towards me and Billy [Gunn]."

The Hall of Famer highlighted that he would have outclassed Punk in a real-life fight during their WWE tenure.

"Granted we were not Hall of Famers at the time but we were on our way to be for sure," Road Dogg added: "If I hadn’t of had a job there, like if I wouldn’t have been newly hired, I would of probably have fought him and I feel relatively confident that I would have come out on top." (From 0:06 to 1:23)

The Second City Saint left WWE in 2014 and was away from the business for seven years before his AEW debut last year. Since his return to professional wrestling in August 2021, he has captured the promotion's world championship twice.

Road Dogg says CM Punk's attitude will never change

CM Punk suffered an injury during his latest match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view. He was also stripped of the world title following his alleged brawl against The Elite on September 4.

Speaking on the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg took a shot at CM Punk for his recent actions in All Elite Wrestling.

"So, fast forward to 2022, and apparently, he's still going into somebody else's office talking about going home! Look, I don't know if it's a pattern with you or not, but it sure seems like it's forming one to me," noted Road Dogg. "And so, look, let's continue. I just wanted to throw a jab. I just wanted to throw a jab at Punk." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Following his backstage altercation with many of AEW's higher-ups, CM Punk has been suspended by the company. Fans will have to wait and see if he makes his return to the company in the near future.

