"He's still going into somebody else's office talking about going home" - WWE legend takes a massive shot at CM Punk

'Road Dogg' Brian James has briefly commented on CM Punk's recent AEW controversies and didn't shy away from taking a big jab at the former WWE Superstar.

WWE employed Road Dogg when CM Punk left the company in 2014. The former world champion was allegedly unhappy with how he was treated by the company and voiced his displeasure backstage during a meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H before quitting.

Phil Brooks has been in the news lately owing to his reported backstage issues in AEW. There was a belief amongst All Elite officials that Punk could have legitimately quit Tony Khan's organization.

On an episode of Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg didn't miss the chance to throw shade at Punk amidst the developing backstage situation in AEW:

"So, fast forward to 2022, and apparently, he's still going into somebody else's office talking about going home! Look, I don't know if it's a pattern with you or not, but it sure seems like it's forming one to me," noted Road Dogg. "And so, look, let's continue. I just wanted to throw a jab. I just wanted to throw a jab at Punk." [3:30 - 4:00]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral For those of you lost, here is the promo that may have caused all this heat between Hangman Page and CM Punk in AEW.



Or at least one of them. It's hard to say really.



For those of you lost, here is the promo that may have caused all this heat between Hangman Page and CM Punk in AEW. Or at least one of them. It's hard to say really.https://t.co/1rCJ225Gr9

CM Punk got squashed in AEW's World Championship Unification match against Jon Moxley

The ongoing saga between Punk and All Elite Wrestling took an unexpected turn on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The wrestling world was stunned as Jon Moxley made quick work of CM Punk to become AEW's Undisputed World Champion.

The concerning part is that Punk didn't look all too comfortable after his shocking defeat to the former Shield member.

The 43-year-old star was helped to the back by AEW's medical team after his short match. There is a lot of reported heat around Punk and some uncertainty regarding his long-term future in AEW.

What do you think lies ahead for CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy