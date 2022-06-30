"He saved my life" – Former champion has no bitter feelings towards Vince McMahon following WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently revealed he has no hard feelings towards Vince McMahon.

WWE released Road Dogg at the start of 2022 after most recently working as the Head Writer of SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg said he still has the utmost respect for McMahon despite being worked to the bone on SmackDown:

"My whole life was SmackDown, and that's how you have to be in the WWE. You're married to it. It got hard and I couldn't hang. I went to NXT where I thought I could stay for a while, and I did, but then they made business decisions to trim some fat and, it's no secret, I've gotten fat. They cut me and 14 other people, it was a business strategy. I called him and said, 'Hey, thank you.' Not only did he pay me for ten years and give me ten years of life experience, he sent me to rehab, for free. He saved my life and he did the same for my brother. You're bitter at that guy? Something is wrong with you. He's a great leader, he's a leader of me, that's for sure." (H/T: Fightful)

As someone who earned a lot of money by working for WWE, it's not surprising that Road Dogg only has positive things to say about Vince McMahon.

Would Road Dogg complain to Vince McMahon if anybody stole his finisher?

Wrestlers' signature moves are usually sacred as the maneuver defines their character. So when performers steal a wrestler's finisher, it can be a step too far.

Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg said he'd never bring an issue like this up with Vince McMahon and would instead settle it himself:

"If you did something that was my finish in a match, I'd police that myself. I wouldn't leave it up to Vince McMahon, who has no time to police such frivolous things as, 'Hey man, do not do my finish or spot again.' You know what I mean?" (H/T: Sportskeeda)

As somebody who has worked in the wrestling business for over 30 years, Road Dogg is familiar with the rules wrestlers should never break.

