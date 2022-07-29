"Don't bring it up, CM Punk" – WWE Legend hits out at AEW star's criticism of Brock Lesnar

Road Dogg feels CM Punk's criticism of WWE in their treatment of Brock Lesnar isn't fair on the AEW star's part.

Lesnar was rumored to have walked out of SmackDown after receiving news about Vince McMahon's retirement. The former Universal Champion featured on the Blue brand closing out the show. Punk was critical of how WWE treated Lesnar compared to how they treated Sasha Banks & Naomi when they walked out.

On the Busted Open show, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg said it was unfair to compare the two situations, calling Punk's criticism "virtue signaling":

"He [Punk] jumped right to, 'Oh, well, how come they didn't do to Brock Lesnar what they did to Sasha and Naomi?' I think it is totally different, it's apples and oranges. You can't compare the two. It's not fair to compare the two, but anything to make the WWE the devil. You know what I mean? Especially on Twitter." (from 22:03 to 22:20)

He continued:

"No, it's not applicable [the comparison between Lesnar and Sasha & Naomi] and so don't bring it up, CM Punk. Like, I think that's virtue signaling, and I think it's, like, 'Oh, I'm gonna say this or that.'" (from 22:39 to 22:56)

The legend feels it isn't fair to compare Brock Lesnar's rumored walkout to the Sasha Banks & Naomi situation.

What did CM Punk say about WWE?

CM Punk called WWE out for not publicly criticizing Brock Lesnar after he allegedly walked out of SmackDown, as they did with Sasha Banks & Naomi:

"Brock splits. Comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show. Where is Michael Cole saying, 'Brock Lesnar really let these fans down?'" asked Punk.

However, Lesnar featured on SmackDown to close the show, assaulting Money in the Bank winner Theory with an F5.

