Road Dogg hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, update on his situation

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg's wife Tracy Conant Jones has revealed on her Facebook account that her husband suffered a heart attack. She has revealed that Road Dogg (or Brian James) is currently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Thursday night after he returned from Orlando.

"I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!"

Please pray for Road Dogg who suffered a heart attack late Thursday, he's having a procedure on Monday. Pray also for his loved ones to be comforted in this worrisome time! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/A75VZLi6JT — C.M.A. Laitinen (@cmalaitinen777) March 27, 2021

In the post, she explained that Road Dogg has undergone several tests, and that he has struggled with high blood pressure in the past. She also asked for the fans' prayers during this difficult time.

In a subsequent post, Road Dogg's wife provided an update on the situation. She has revealed that the kidney tests came back clear, and his heart cath is scheduled for Monday.

Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!

A WWE legend, Road Dogg is famously known as part of the D-Generation X faction alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. During his time in WWE, he has won several titles including the WWE/F Tag Team Championship with Billy Gunn and the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

Road Dogg currently works as a backstage producer for WWE, and he teaches classes on in-ring promos and character development at the WWE Performance Center.

