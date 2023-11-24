Road Dogg opens up on whose idea it was for Chyna to get plastic surgery done

WWE Executive Road Dogg recalled on a recent episode of his podcast that the idea to get plastic surgery done was Chyna's herself.

Chyna was a highly influential wrestler during her prime who went under the knife to change her physical appearance on a few occasions.

Called the Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna was the biggest female superstar of her era, who, despite being a woman, even captured the Intercontinental Championship. Her former D-Generation X stablemate, Road Dogg, was asked about Chyna on his podcast and her decision to get plastic surgery.

As far as Brian James knew, no talent influenced Chyna to do anything against her will, especially the ones who loved her the most.

"Well, it wouldn't have been nobody else. I can't imagine that conversation ever happening, but I'm blind to a lot of stuff that goes on. So I'm not saying it didn't, but I cannot fathom anybody saying that to her because it was just not something that was even thought of by anybody that I knew of because we all just loved her."

Road Dogg carefully chose his words as he spoke about the possible motivations behind Chyna being ready to indulge in cosmetic surgery.

Before her untimely demise, Chyna addressed the plastic surgery rumors and revealed she had done it on her own accord.

"She's one of us, and she's awesome, and we love her, and that was that," James added. "I just feel like that had to have been, and I don't mean to speak ill or anything of her, so I don't want to say the wrong thing, but I feel like that's some stuff that was inside her." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Road Dogg feels Chyna's story is an example of empowerment

While the Road Dogg admitted that Chyna might have been dealing with self-doubt about her looks, her choices must not be misconstrued.

From the WWE Hall of Famer's perspective, Chyna was empowering herself and doing things nobody else would do for her.

Road Dogg had a pretty good explanation while looking at the reasons that pushed Chyna into altering her outward appearance.

"She had some insecurities about how she looked, and she wanted to do something about it, and look, if that's not empowerment, I don't know what it is. You know what I mean? Like, do what you want to with you because you're the only one that can."

