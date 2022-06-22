WWE Hall of Famer praises Naomi as the greatest person "in the world to work with" 

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently spoke about the joys of working with Naomi when he was one of the lead writers on SmackDown.

As the lead writer for SmackDown, Road Dogg worked very closely with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. During his tenure on the brand, The Orlando native would reach the top of the women's division as she became the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke about the pleasures he had working with her.

"Naomi is the greatest thing in the world to work with and she would do anything you ask her. She always had ideas and suggestions. When she was on SmackDown, she was the SmackDown Women’s Champion when I was writing the show, that’s for dang sure. A joy to work with and an entertaining young lady." H/T Wrestling News

The 34 year old star's capturing of the SmackDown Women's title is undoubtedly the crowning achievement of her WWE career so far, given the fact the she won the title at WrestleMania in her hometown of Orlando.

How will Naomi return to WWE

Since May 16th, fans have not seen the former Funkadactyl on WWE programming after she and her tag team partner Sasha Banks walked out before RAW went on air due to creative disputes.

Both women have since been suspended, however, many believe that a return for Naomi may be more likely than for Sasha Banks. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo”, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pitched how the company may bring her back into the fold, but still having Sasha stay at home.

"This happened once when I was in the business where there was a team and one person was called back and the other wasn’t,” Russo said. “How hot would she [Banks] be if Naomi’s called back but they don’t call her back? Because, quite frankly, they don’t like her, they don’t want her back [as part of the storyline]." H/T Sportskeeda

Despite many wanting the pair to return, it seems as though it may be some time before the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions make their long awaited comeback to the ring.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far