Veteran explains why WWE should bring back Naomi initially but not Sasha Banks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo would like WWE to reintroduce Naomi to television before Sasha Banks as part of an elaborate storyline.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out during the May 16 episode of RAW due to frustrations with the direction of their characters. It is unclear if the suspended duo will appear in WWE again.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, said on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show that the company should bring both superstars back. Initially, though, he thinks Naomi should return on her own to make fans believe that higher-ups are still upset with Banks.

“This happened once when I was in the business where there was a team and one person was called back and the other wasn’t,” Russo said. “How hot would she [Banks] be if Naomi’s called back but they don’t call her back? Because, quite frankly, they don’t like her, they don’t want her back [as part of the storyline].” [13:45-14:03]

In the video above, Russo also explains why Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence should be referenced on WWE television.

How Vince McMahon could get involved in Sasha Banks’ return

As the next development in the storyline, Sasha Banks could take to Twitter to vent her anger about WWE’s decision to reintroduce Naomi but not her.

Vince McMahon could then invite the WrestleMania 37 main-eventer to have a face-to-face conversation with him, resulting in her returning to television.

“If she started the stuff [tweeting] up, here’s Vince again on social media, ‘I love what you’re saying, Sasha, but it would probably be better saying it to my face,’” Russo added. “But it’s all in the ring, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], everything’s in the ring. Everything happens in the ring and they just are not thinking outside the box.” [14:04-14:29]

Russo added that WWE could create a “ratings bonanza” if Banks and McMahon engaged in a war of words on Twitter before her return.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

