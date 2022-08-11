Road Dogg praises legendary faction members for not hurting him during European tour (Exclusive)

While Road Dogg is no longer with WWE, he has been sharing many stories during his tenure with the company. This particular story is when he briefly returned to the ring and a feud against The Shield in 2014. He praised the faction for more than one reason.

2014 was The Shield's final year as a faction together. They would only last for half the year as they would break up, go on individual paths, and become Bonafide world champions. However, their 19-month long run between November 2012 and June 2014 is still one of the most highly-revered factions in the past two decades.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg spoke about The Shield in 2014 and praised them for their two-week rivalry during a European tour.

While he and Billy Gunn were far past their prime, he praised the trio for not hurting them and taking it easy. The Hall of Famer said that he still remembers and loves the matches to this day:

"Me and Billy [Gunn] and another partner had worked with The Shield in a European tour like 15 days. It was six-man tag team matches so we weren't dying. We had Randy Orton as a partner some nights, and Sheamus as a partner some nights, but those three guys were smooth as silk. I was watching so I knew what they had done because I was watching them, and they knew what I did. It was magic. They were really, really good. They were heels then, and they didn't hurt me, they took it easy on me. I love those matches, I still remember those matches to this day," Road Dogg said.

You can watch the full video below:

Road Dogg was a part of The Shield's final WrestleMania match

The Shield competed in two WrestleMania matches together. The first was in 2014 when the trio defeated the team of Big Show, Sheamus, and Randy Orton in the opening bout at WrestleMania 29.

The following year, they would face The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) and Kane - who were representing The Authority. It turned out to be a short-but-fun display of unity and dominance between the three men, and the crowd loved every minute of it (even though it lasted slightly less than three minutes).

Road Dogg became a part of the trio's final WrestleMania match together before they went on to feud against a reunited Evolution for a couple of months before their breakup.

Did you enjoy The Shield vs. The New Age Outlaws and Kane at WrestleMania 30? Sound off in the comments below.

