WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on The Usos' brother after NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg heaped praise on Samoan wrestler Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa, currently signed to NXT, is the son of the legendary Rikishi. Before making his debut on NXT last year, he used to ply his trade in the independent circuit under the ring name Sefa Fatu. Since joining WWE, the 29-year-old has been extraordinary, continuing his good run with the latest win over Duke Hudson.

The former D-Generation X member showered praise on Sikoa. He professed to be a big fan of the Samoan and believes there are a lot of positives to be taken from Solo's win over Duke Hudson.

Rikishi's son will possibly be eyeing the NXT North American Championship again. He failed to capture the gold against Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes in a triple threat match at Spring Breakin' on May 3, 2022.

Jimmy Uso reveals the advice he gave to Solo Sikoa when he joined WWE

Member of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, revealed the advice he gave his brother Solo Sikoa when the latter made his debut on WWE TV.

Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Jimmy said he suggested the NXT star don a different look than him and Jey:

“I was like, ‘How about first thing is don’t look like us... try not to look like us,’ because we look a lot alike. He had long hair. He chopped his hair, dyed his hair, went from the Air Forces [shoes] to barefoot. He’s uncomfortable in the ring barefoot. He’s doing whatever he needs to make his own mark.”

Solo Sikoa is slowly but steadily moving up the ranks in NXT. In the middle of an amazing streak, he's showing traits of his brothers on the main roster who hold the Unified Tag Team titles.

