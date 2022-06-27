"I was young once... and respectable" - WWE Legend Road Dogg reacts to picture of him in the Marines

Former WWE Superstar and producer Brian "Road Dogg" James served in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a professional wrestler.

His brother, former WWE referee and producer Scott Armstrong, posted a magazine article about their father, "Bullet" Bob Armstong. The article noted how proud he was of his three sons and featured some quotes from a then 21-year-old Road Dogg.

The six-time WWE tag team champion had one match to his credit at the time of the article, and spoke about fighting for real in Saudi Arabia. He stated, "it scrapes your nerves, living in the fighting holes waiting for the real fight". Bob Armstrong noted that while he hates war, his son is in the middle of it and he can't do anything but support him. Brian reacted to the article on Twitter and joked that he used to be young and respectable back in the day.

Wrestling fans thank Road Dogg for his service

A former marine responded to the post and said that he just got out last year. The fan added that joining the Marines was the best decision of his life. Brian agreed and stated that he was proud of his time at the service.

Since his WWE departure, Brian has launched the Oh... You Didn't Know?!?! podcast with former NXT creative producer Ryan Katz. "Oh, you didn't know?" was his most popular catchphrase during his time in the tag team New Age Outlaws with current AEW star Billy Gunn.

Brian recently explained the origins of the "Oh you didn't know, you better call somebody" catchphrase on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. Brian stated that he used to joke around with versions of the phrase with The Undertaker backstage and said it during WWE Live Events to try and make The Deadman laugh.

