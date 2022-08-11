Road Dogg says popular star's "special relationship" with Triple H may be responsible for his big push in 2014 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was a crucial figure in the company's creative department and shared a relationship with Triple H. While he's no longer with the company, he has revealed a backstage story about The Shield and the fallout from their breakup in 2014.

When The Shield was split up in 2014, the pecking order became clear for the first year. Seth Rollins received a big push, while WWE bided their time to push Roman Reigns as John Cena's successor. Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley in AEW) did not receive a world title push for another couple of years.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg talked about why Seth Rollins was chosen as the superstar who would break up The Shield. He said that he couldn't remember why Seth was chosen, but cited his relationship with Triple H as a big factor.

"I don't remember why he was chosen to be honest. But I do remember that he and Hunter had a special relationship from NXT, from the beginning. So I don't know if he said he might be the guy." (2:50-3:11)

When asked if he would have done it differently with Roman Reigns as the high heel, Road Dogg said that he simply doesn't know because that's not how it went.

"I think if they would have done the same thing with Roman [Reigns] and made Roman the big heel, it would have been better for him. But we don't know that now because it didn't go that way." (3:13-3:21)

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H and Seth Rollins' relationship culminated with their match in 2017

Triple H played a crucial role in Seth Rollins' career. They shared a relationship during Rollins' developmental days in WWE. Without The Game, there wouldn't have been Seth Rollins that we see today.

Today, Rollins is considered the #2 star of this generation, only behind Roman Reigns. His feud against Triple H in 2017 proved to be a crucial part of his story as it added further depth to his overall character arc in WWE.

Rollins defeated his mentor at WrestleMania 33. The match saw him use the pedigree as his regular finisher for the final time. While he has used it since, it marked the end of the run for him. There is no doubt about the connection between Rollins and The King Of Kings Triple H.

If you're using the quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed The Wrestling Outlaws from YouTube.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali