WWE Legend says Triple H should have been Head of Creative long time ago

Road Dogg, former Head Writer of WWE SmackDown, said Triple H should have been the Head of Creative a long time ago.
Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative earlier this year after McMahon retired from WWE. The Game was previously in charge of NXT before a health scare forced him to take a back seat.
In his appearance on Busted Open, Road Dogg said there would be a change in WWE following Triple H taking over as the Head of Creative. He feels that The Game should have been in that role a long time ago:
"Look, I think things are gonna change in the WWE and its time, you know what I mean? I think it was time, and it's a seat that, I believe, Hunter [Triple H] should have been sitting in for a while. I'm glad he's finally there and now I think the wrestling fan will appreciate that a lot more too." (from 16:10 to 16:38)
He continued:
"Hunter sat at that head table a lot and pitched stuff that everybody went like, 'Yeah, yeah,' and it wouldn't make it to the top. So I think now we will start to see - and look, this is just my opinion, I have no idea what's going on up there - but I think we're gonna start to see shades of NXT Black and Gold on the main roster and I applaud that." (from 16:45 to 17:10)
He added that the creative team in NXT put time and energy into the optics, which included an emphasis on the entrances.
Details on Triple H's meeting with the WWE roster
A recent report disclosed that The Game had a meeting with the roster ahead of this week's RAW.
The talent backstage reportedly received the meeting positively, with some stating that there was a lot of optimism.
The Game reportedly vowed to be transparent and wanted to make working fun. Other changes that Triple H enforces remain to be seen, which could begin with this weekend's SummerSlam premium live event.
Please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use the above quotes.
We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges