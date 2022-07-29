WWE Legend says Triple H should have been Head of Creative long time ago

Road Dogg, former Head Writer of WWE SmackDown, said Triple H should have been the Head of Creative a long time ago.

Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative earlier this year after McMahon retired from WWE. The Game was previously in charge of NXT before a health scare forced him to take a back seat.

In his appearance on Busted Open, Road Dogg said there would be a change in WWE following Triple H taking over as the Head of Creative. He feels that The Game should have been in that role a long time ago:

"Look, I think things are gonna change in the WWE and its time, you know what I mean? I think it was time, and it's a seat that, I believe, Hunter [Triple H] should have been sitting in for a while. I'm glad he's finally there and now I think the wrestling fan will appreciate that a lot more too." (from 16:10 to 16:38)

He continued:

"Hunter sat at that head table a lot and pitched stuff that everybody went like, 'Yeah, yeah,' and it wouldn't make it to the top. So I think now we will start to see - and look, this is just my opinion, I have no idea what's going on up there - but I think we're gonna start to see shades of NXT Black and Gold on the main roster and I applaud that." (from 16:45 to 17:10)

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

He added that the creative team in NXT put time and energy into the optics, which included an emphasis on the entrances.

Details on Triple H's meeting with the WWE roster

A recent report disclosed that The Game had a meeting with the roster ahead of this week's RAW.

The talent backstage reportedly received the meeting positively, with some stating that there was a lot of optimism.

Triple H @TripleH Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta… I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta…

The Game reportedly vowed to be transparent and wanted to make working fun. Other changes that Triple H enforces remain to be seen, which could begin with this weekend's SummerSlam premium live event.

Please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use the above quotes.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far