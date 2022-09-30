Road Dogg says he urinated in former WWE star's hat

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed that he once urinated in the hat of Raven.

Raven and Road Dogg were both a part of WWE, following which they joined TNA/IMPACT. The aforementioned incident happened backstage during their spell at TNA.

On his Oh…You Didn’t Know? podcast, Road Dogg disclosed that he relieved himself in Raven's hat as a joke. The D-Generation X member said that he was inebriated when he did the act.

"So one time to pop the boys and I was in there and inebriated, I peed in Raven’s hat. So then he came back, and somebody stooged it off, but I wasn’t mad about that. I thought he was never coming back. I honestly thought it’s not even a rib because he’ll never know about it," said the Hall of Famer.

Road Dogg continued and said Raven came back and confronted him. The Hall of Famer was remorseful for his behavior and admitted to Raven that he was wrong to urinate in his hat. He said Raven's hat looked expensive, and he offered to buy him a new one.

"So he came to me and said, ‘Hey, can I ask you a question? Did you pee in my hat?’ And I said, ‘I did dude, and I’m sorry. I’ll buy you a new hat. I’ll do whatever. I didn’t think you were coming back.’ I just explained myself to him, and he said, ‘Okay, well, thanks for being honest,'" said Road Dogg. [H/T WrestleZone]

WWE legend Road Dogg had trouble with alcoholism and drug abuse

The Hall of Famer has spoken publicly about his issues with alcohol and drugs, which he indulged in during his in-ring career.

He has stated in interviews in the past that Vince McMahon helped him go to rehab and that he's been sober for over a decade.

"I went to NXT where I thought I could stay for a while, and I did, but then they made business decisions to trim some fat and, it's no secret, I've gotten fat. They cut me and 14 other people, it was a business strategy. I called him and said, 'Hey, thank you.' Not only did he pay me for ten years and give me ten years of life experience, he sent me to rehab, for free."

Road Dogg, who recently returned to WWE, will feature on television on the October 10 edition of RAW, where he will reunite with members of D-Generation X - Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and X-Pac.

