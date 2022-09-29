Road Dogg says WWE was unhappy with Hollywood star; Vince McMahon may have removed him from the show

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has disclosed that several people backstage in the company spoke badly about their interactions with Hollywood star Jonah Hill.

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill was set to be one of the celebrity guest hosts on WWE's RAW show in 2011, but his appearance was later canceled. David Hasselhoff, William Shatner, Jerry Springer, and Mike Tyson are a few of the many celebrities who have been guest hosts on the show.

On his Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg stated that the company had a "crappy interaction" with Jonah Hill prior to him appearing on the show. Hill was reportedly set to feature on RAW to promote his project.

"I'll give you an example of a real crappy interaction with a celebrity: Jonah Hill. Jonah Hill, yes, came to promote something at Madison Square Garden and they ended up getting hot at him. I think it was 'Monday Night Raw' and Jonah Hill was supposed to be there to promote something. I don't know if there was creative differences, I just know a lot of people talked bad about him after [his appearance on the show] didn't happen," said Road Dogg. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Hall of Famer speculated that Vince McMahon may have pulled the Hollywood actor from the show.

Vince McMahon loved a few WWE guest stars

Former WWE star Hornswoggle revealed in an appearance on Edge & Christian's Pod of Awesomeness in 2019 that McMahon loved The Muppets and even took a picture with them.

"Vince ever asked to get was with The Muppets, like a setup photo on the set, of all the guest hosts... 'cause Jim Henson was such a hero to him," said Hornswoggle.

bossmoz @BossMoz vince mcmahon introduces us to the concept of the guest host era, and suggests that some of the guest hosts will be DIPLOMATS. its an exciting time #wwe09 vince mcmahon introduces us to the concept of the guest host era, and suggests that some of the guest hosts will be DIPLOMATS. its an exciting time #wwe09 https://t.co/OrVllau9Ab

The late Jim Henson was the creator of The Muppets franchise, which McMahon was a big fan of.

