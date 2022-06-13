"She has a huge upside" - Road Dogg feels WWE NXT star could become one of the future greats

WWE legend Road Dogg has identified Nikkita Lyons as one of the future stars in the promotion.

Lyons made her debut in the company in December on the 205 Live brand. Two months later, she moved to NXT and got the better of Kayla Inlay in her first match. She has had one major feud on the developmental brand till now, against Lash Legend.

Besides being a WWE Superstar, Lyons is also skilled in some other fields. Lyons started practicing Taekwondo when she was four years old and is also a talented musician.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the former D-Generation X member professed that Nikkita's charisma could do wonders for her. He also noted that the 22-year-old is slowly but steadily mastering the in-ring tactics.

"I think she’s [Nikkita Lyons] got a ton of charisma. She can rap, dance, work a little, too. I think she’s getting better at her in-ring work, which that’s why she’s there and that’s what she’s doing. She’s very young. I think she has a huge upside," Dogg said. [H/T rajah.com]

Nikkita Lyons provides an update on the injury she suffered recently in WWE

The Las Vegas native took to Instagram to provide an update on her injury that forced her to pull out of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Due to Lyons not being cleared to perform, Tiffany Stratton replaced her in the competition. However, she did address the fans on social media. She said that she had suffered a partial tear in her MCL, but it was not serious. Lyons also vowed to come back stronger.

“Just wanted to give a little detail on what exactly happened as far as the condition. My knee is it. I have a partial tear on my MCL, just a sprain. So, it could’ve been worse but it did refrain me from being able to compete in the Women’s Breakout Tournament. So, that is why your girl is out but only for — you know the comeback is always stronger than the setback.” [H/T SeScoops]

Nikkita Lyons has only spent around seven months in WWE, and it is safe to say that despite the injury, she has a bright future ahead of her. It will be interesting to see how she is booked once she returns to action.

