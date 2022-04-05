×
Road Dogg and Stylez Monroe announce their brand new podcast

Road Dogg is a WWE Hall of Famer
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Former WWE Superstars Road Dogg and Stylez Monroe have teamed up to start their own podcast, which debuts this week.

WWE Superstars are highly accustomed to the wrestling industry and have their own viewpoints when it comes to their colleagues and the business. Many wrestlers have decided to share their stories and opinions with the audience through podcasts after finishing their in-ring careers.

Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast and Ric Flair's Wooooo Nation Uncensored are two great examples of retired athletes who have managed to stay connected with fans through regular programming.

Following a similar path, Road Dogg and Stylez Monroe have decided to launch their own show called ‘Oh…You Didn’t Know’. The first episode of the brand new venture is set to premiere this Thursday. The former D-Generation X member took to Twitter to announce the same on the podcast's official page:

"Welcome to the DOGG HOUSE! Oh yes indeed, this THURSDAY is the PREMIERE episode! @BrianRDJames & @IamSmiley are gonna shake, rattle & roll the podcast world to help cap off this wild #WrestleMania weekend!

You can check out the tweet below:

"Welcome to the DOGG HOUSE!" Oh indeed, we are recording Ep. 1️⃣ for the DEBUT next week! @BrianRDJames & @IamSmiley are gonna shake, rattle & roll the podcast world to keep you refreshed wild #WrestleMania weekend! @adfreeshows @PodHeat SUBSCRIBE! 🐾🎤 apple.co/3u6vcD2 https://t.co/Jts2ILulrY

Road Dogg heaps praise on NXT star Nikkita Lyons

Road Dogg is highly accomplished in the industry even beyond his in-ring career, having worked for several years as a producer and even head writer for WWE. It's safe to say that the WWE Hall of Famer knows talent when he sees it, and he's recently showered praise on NXT star Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons made her debut on WWE's developmental brand on February 22 against Kayla Inlay. The young superstar wasted no time in drawing the attention of the WWE Universe as she used the splits to pin her opponent. Fans went berserk watching the stunt on social media.

The former D-Generation X member took to Twitter to express his admiration for Lyons. He hailed the athlete's talent and bold nature as among the top in NXT.

One of the most talented, bold women superstars to hit @WWENXT #TRIPLETHREAT #RAPDANCEWORK twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st…
Are you excited for the premiere of the newly-announced podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
