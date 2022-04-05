Road Dogg and Stylez Monroe announce their brand new podcast

Former WWE Superstars Road Dogg and Stylez Monroe have teamed up to start their own podcast, which debuts this week.

WWE Superstars are highly accustomed to the wrestling industry and have their own viewpoints when it comes to their colleagues and the business. Many wrestlers have decided to share their stories and opinions with the audience through podcasts after finishing their in-ring careers.

Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast and Ric Flair's Wooooo Nation Uncensored are two great examples of retired athletes who have managed to stay connected with fans through regular programming.

Following a similar path, Road Dogg and Stylez Monroe have decided to launch their own show called ‘Oh…You Didn’t Know’. The first episode of the brand new venture is set to premiere this Thursday. The former D-Generation X member took to Twitter to announce the same on the podcast's official page:

"Welcome to the DOGG HOUSE! Oh yes indeed, this THURSDAY is the PREMIERE episode! @BrianRDJames & @IamSmiley are gonna shake, rattle & roll the podcast world to help cap off this wild #WrestleMania weekend!”

Road Dogg heaps praise on NXT star Nikkita Lyons

Road Dogg is highly accomplished in the industry even beyond his in-ring career, having worked for several years as a producer and even head writer for WWE. It's safe to say that the WWE Hall of Famer knows talent when he sees it, and he's recently showered praise on NXT star Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons made her debut on WWE's developmental brand on February 22 against Kayla Inlay. The young superstar wasted no time in drawing the attention of the WWE Universe as she used the splits to pin her opponent. Fans went berserk watching the stunt on social media.

The former D-Generation X member took to Twitter to express his admiration for Lyons. He hailed the athlete's talent and bold nature as among the top in NXT.

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames #TRIPLETHREAT #RAPDANCEWORK twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st… Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe My official theme music is now out! Had so much fun recording this track 🦁 you can listen to it on the “WWE Theme Music” official YouTube channel. Thank you to everyone whose already gave it a listen! I appreciate you 🖤🤘🏼 My official theme music is now out! Had so much fun recording this track 🦁 you can listen to it on the “WWE Theme Music” official YouTube channel. Thank you to everyone whose already gave it a listen! I appreciate you 🖤🤘🏼 https://t.co/HOzRaBQmrq One of the most talented, bold women superstars to hit @WWENXT One of the most talented, bold women superstars to hit @WWENXT #TRIPLETHREAT #RAPDANCEWORK twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st…

