WWE Legend on why Triple H went over legendary WCW star (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) discussed the possible reason for why Triple H defeated Sting at WrestleMania 31.

The Icon was one of the few performers who didn't sign for WWE after WCW folded in 2001. However, that changed in 2014, as Sting showed up at Survivor Series to end The Authority's reign of terror. He went on to face Hunter in a singles match at WrestleMania 31 with the latter picking up a victory due to interference from Shawn Michaels and DX.

Speaking about the bout on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that WWE was planning to do The Rock vs Triple H at the Show of Shows the year after he faced the WCW Legend. The Game defeating Sting was initially meant to be an initial part of the build-up of The King of Kings in anticipation of the match against The Great One.

"I think it was because we were supposed to get Triple H and [The] Rock for the next year. I honestly think that's why it ended up falling through and you didn't get it and the damage was already done. You know what I mean? Right, wrong or indifferent, that was their thinking,"- said Road Dogg (from 1:43 to 2:01)

Triple H confirmed match with The Rock was supposed to happen at WWE WrestleMania 32

Triple H came face-to-face with The Rock at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The Great One aligned with Ronda Rousey to take out Hunter and Stephanie McMahon. The two legends also had a confrontation during a backstage segment on SmackDown.

Hunter later confirmed in a video that his confrontation with The Great One at WrestleMania 31 was supposed to be the foundation for a match between the two the following year. He also disclosed that this was why he defeated Sting in the icon's first ever match for the promotion.

However, the match could not take place due to The Rock's unavailibility and The Game went on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. Sting, meanwhile, was deservingly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you have liked to see Triple H vs The Rock? Yes No 3 votes so far