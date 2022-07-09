Road Dogg on two dream matches that never happened in WWE (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently discussed two matches he wishes The New Age Outlaws had in WWE.

Billy Gunn and Road Dogg were one of wrestling’s most popular tag teams during the Attitude Era. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship five times between 1997 and 1999 before capturing the titles again during their in-ring comeback in 2014.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the former WWE writer praised WCW legends Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray). Although he faced the Hall of Famers earlier in his career, he never crossed paths with them while teaming up with Gunn.

“That [Harlem Heat vs. The New Age Outlaws] would be great,” James said. “I worked with them when I was very young. I worked with Harlem Heat. Me and Brad, me and my brother, all my brothers, in WCW, we did jobs for [lost against] them all the time, but I worked with them a hundred times. We had great chemistry, Booker T and Stevie Ray both, and me and my brothers, all had great chemistry.” [0:45-1:07]

Watch the video above to hear James’ thoughts on the dream WCW vs. WWE match that never happened between Sting and The Undertaker.

Road Dogg wanted to face another former WCW duo in WWE

90s WWE @90sWWE 24 years ago today, the New Age Outlaws defeated the Legion of Doom to become TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WOOOOORLD! 24 years ago today, the New Age Outlaws defeated the Legion of Doom to become TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WOOOOORLD! https://t.co/Rf5rdfVO1Z

The New Age Outlaws were already separated by the time The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) returned to WWE in 2002. The two teams later faced each other at a Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) event in 2009, but the match did not happen in WWE.

Brian James added that he wishes he and Billy Gunn could have faced the nWo members on a bigger stage.

“I thought about who I would want to work with, selfishly, would be The Outsiders,” James continued. “The Outlaws and The Outsiders. We actually did that match on an indie show one time in a Blizzard Brawl in Milwaukee.” [1:08-1:25]

James also spoke about Sting’s WWE in-ring debut in 2015. He believes the 63-year-old would have fared better if he was in the same shape that he is in now.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Which match would have excited you the most? The New Age Outlaws vs. Harlem Heat The New Age Outlaws vs. The Outsiders 3 votes so far