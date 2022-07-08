"That guy wasn't present" - Legend explains why Sting did not receive better booking in WWE (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, has opened up on the main reason why Sting’s WWE run did not last longer.

In 2015, the WCW icon lost against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. He suffered a serious neck injury in the match against Rollins, leading to his in-ring retirement at the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

James, a WWE producer in 2015, spoke on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show about the 63-year-old’s return to the ring with AEW. He claimed the veteran wrestler would likely have achieved more in WWE if he was in the same shape that he is in now.

“The Sting we’re seeing today every Wednesday, or every other Wednesday, is not the guy that had that match with Triple H and then got injured by Seth Rollins,” James said. “He’s got a second wind, man, and he’s doing things that he never did before. That guy wasn’t present when we were doing all that, or maybe people would have gone, ‘Oh, c**p, let’s give him the ball a little bit.’” [3:42-4:07]

Watch the video above to hear James’ thoughts on the dream match that never happened in WWE between the current AEW star and The Undertaker.

How WWE booked Sting in 2014 and 2015

The six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion debuted on WWE television at Survivor Series 2014. He interfered in the Team Authority vs. Team Cena match to help John Cena’s team pick up the win. In doing so, he also set up a match against the leader of The Authority, Triple H, at WrestleMania 31.

Many fans expected the former WCW star to defeat Triple H at WWE’s biggest show of the year. However, The Game surprisingly beat his opponent to produce one of the most controversial WrestleMania match outcomes of all time.

Six months later, Sting unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2015.

His only other WWE matches took place on the September 14, 2015, episode of RAW. After defeating The Big Show via disqualification, the wrestling legend teamed up with John Cena to beat Rollins and The Big Show in the main event.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Should Sting have beaten Triple H? Yes No 5 votes so far