Road Dogg wants 45-year-old to join WWE

Brian James, aka Road Dogg, would like Robert Roode to reunite with his former tag team partner James Storm in WWE.

Roode and Storm were known as Beer Money Inc. in IMPACT Wrestling. They won the TNA World Tag Team Championship five times during their three years together between 2008 and 2011.

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg said he would like Storm to join WWE and form an alliance with Roode again:

"Yeah, for sure, I would love to have that [Roode back on television] just because. What I'd like to do more than that is have a Beer Money reunion. I don't know if you could go with the same name as Beer Money, but I think there's something there. I think there's a run there on one of the RAW or SmackDown rosters, so that's something I think about too with Bobby Roode." [1:44:48 – 1:45:13]

Roode has not wrestled since losing a live event match to Omos in June 2022. The former NXT Champion will reportedly be out of action for several more months after undergoing neck fusion surgery in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Storm has appeared in several promotions over the last year, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling.

James Storm briefly competed in WWE NXT

The 45-year-old defeated Adam Rose and Danny Burch in short matches on NXT in late 2015. It looked as though he would go on to become a prominent star on the black and gold brand. However, he rejected a full-time contract due to family reasons.

In a 2015 interview with WWE.com, Storm said Road Dogg was instrumental in making his NXT appearances happen:

"It came about because I'm good friends with Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. They put it in Triple H's ear that I was free and clear of all contracts, to see if there's some interest there."

Road Dogg has worked in various WWE backstage roles in recent years. After stints as a lead writer and Performance Center coach, he now serves as the company's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Would you like to see James Storm and Robert Roode join forces in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Oh You Didn't Know? and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the first set of quotes from this article.

