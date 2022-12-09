46-year-old WWE veteran superstar out for six to 14 months due to serious injury - Reports

The injury bug seems to have bitten WWE as of now. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were injured during their War Games match at Survivor Series. Apart from them, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode is also undergoing an injury and will not return for another six to 18 months.

Bobby Roode was last seen in June. He was the tag team partner of Dolph Ziggler, where the two competed as the Dirty Dawgz on RAW as well as NXT. While Ziggler has returned to his singles career on RAW, The Glorious One is not by his side anymore.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former tag team champion Bobby Roode will be out of action due to neck fusion surgery. It remains to be seen if he will reform his team with Ziggler upon return or resume his singles career as The Show Off has.

''Robert Roode, 46, who has been out of action since June, underwent neck fusion surgery on 11/10 in Birmingham. Depending on the type of surgery and recovery, this could be anywhere from six to 14 months out of action.''

What could be next for WWE star Robert Roode?

PWInsider reported last month that Roode had been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama. The city is regularly visited by WWE Superstars who are seriously injured and undergoing recovery. Bobby Roode is one of the most seasoned veterans on the roster and was used to help prop up upcoming stars.

Roode was a major name in IMPACT Wrestling, where he held the tag team championships as well as the world title. He is also a former NXT Champion. His main roster run was not on the level of his previous endeavors, but he still managed to make a place for himself in the tag team division of the company. He has been with WWE since 2016.

