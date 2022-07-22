"I can't believe that just happened" - Road Dogg recalls WWE Hall of Famer's backstage behavior (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg in WWE, recently recalled how Shawn Michaels’ interactions with Vince McMahon used to take him by surprise.

Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers ever. However, it is no secret that he could be difficult to deal with backstage during the height of his popularity in the 1990s. His relationship with McMahon was particularly strained at times.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James confirmed that he saw Michaels take his frustrations out on the then-WWE Chairman. He also remembered a conversation he had with Scott Hall about The Heartbreak Kid’s star power.

“I’ve heard those conversations as well, where I just went, ‘Holy mackerel, I can’t believe that just happened,’” James said. “Look, he was the meal ticket, man. I’ll never forget when I first got there Razor [Scott Hall] would always go, ‘Hey, man, easy on the meal ticket,’ about Shawn, and that’s kinda true. When you’re that good, it’s okay to say you’re that good.” [1:37-2:06]

Watch the video above to hear an extraordinary story from former WWE writer Vince Russo about the way Michaels spoke to McMahon.

Shawn Michaels now has an important WWE role

Wrestling news @almsar_h #WWE Shawn Michaels || I love my job in NXT, working with talents who are hungry for the future is great, I hope to make an impact in this place where after I leave they will remember me well. #WWE Shawn Michaels || I love my job in NXT, working with talents who are hungry for the future is great, I hope to make an impact in this place where after I leave they will remember me well. https://t.co/DIcT31s79D

After four years away from the ring, Shawn Michaels returned to WWE in 2002 as a changed man. The legendary superstar found Christianity during his absence from in-ring performing. He also mended his fractured relationship with Vince McMahon.

Michaels was first inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. He received a second induction in 2019 alongside his fellow D-Generation X members (Billy Gunn, Chyna, Road Dogg, Sean Waltman, and Triple H).

The four-time world champion now works in a key behind-the-scenes role as part of the NXT and NXT UK creative teams. He has also coached up-and-coming stars at the Performance Center for several years.

