"Okay, that was yesterday" - Road Dogg discusses how WWE WrestleMania was just another show for creative (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James recently spoke about how the creative team sees WrestleMania as any other show.

Brian James made his name in the company during the Attitude Era alongside Billy Gunn as the New Age Outlaws. The duo went on to become six-time Tag Team Champions. Both members were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

Brian James was on the inaugural episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. The duo discussed being part of the creative team at different times in WWE and how they completed one episode and moved on to the next.

You've starred in a million shows, you've produced a million shows, creative on a million shows. Bro, once the show is done, people don't understand, it's on to the next show. It's over and done," Russo said. "Bro, I tell people WrestleMania was just another show to us." (From 2:27 - 2:50)

The former DX member even agreed that creative always looked at Mania as just another show in the long line of weekly episodes on TV.

"Even after Mania. It's like okay that was yesterday. This is today." (From 2:38 - 2:36)

Road Dogg was released by WWE earlier this year

During the latter part of his career, the DX member served as a producer for WWE and head writer for the SmackDown brand. After WrestleMania 35, he moved to NXT to work with his former teammate Triple H.

However, with NXT being rebranded, James found himself one of the few unlucky members to be let go by the company in January 2022.

While he is no longer with the promotion, James is a fan of the business. He continues to remain a vocal part of the industry through various podcasts and social media.

