Road Warrior Animal's wife reveals what the WWE legend had to "retrain" himself (Exclusive)

The Road Warriors, or Legion of Doom, as they were also called, is regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tag team in pro wrestling history. Road Warrior Animal sadly passed away in September, and his wife, Kim, joined Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone to pay tribute to her late husband.

In this week's Legion of RAW show, Kim spoke about Road Warrior Animal, including his displeasure at WWE for putting a controversial storyline on WWE television.

She spoke about many things in the chat, including how the WWE Hall of Famer had to almost retrain himself to relax following the end of his pro wrestling career.

Road Warrior Animal's wife on the pro wrestling legend's "impatient side" and what he had to retrain

Kim was asked about how Road Warrior Animal was on the road during his pro wrestling career:

"He was extremely fun. I will tell you, he had a very impatient side, just from being on the road for as long as he was, especially with all the different federations. These guys are almost trained like machines... you have to be so prompt, on time, "go, go, go". When you do get to be with your families or ever try to enjoy something, you almost have to retrain your brain, because I was working so hard with him to just relax. We don't have to be there 45 minutes early, we can take our time. The last several years, he had gotten a lot better, but that is how he was. Because if you were late, you were fined... it was the business part in him."

Kim said that Road Warrior Animal could find something in every town that he went, be it the best hotels, tourist attractions, and morethanks to his years on the road.

She also narrated a hilarious incident where she blew the hotel electricity out when they travelled to Scotland.

You can watch the entire tribute to Road Warrior Animal with the WWE Hall of Famer's wife, Kim, above. A wonderful tribute to a pro wrestling great.

