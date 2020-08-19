WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone, and the duo discussed a wide variety of topics in regards to Animal's pro-wrestling career. The WWE legend was asked about Sting's 2014-15 run in WWE, and the way he was used on the roster at the time.

Animal stated that every wrestler has a shelf-life, and Sting was past his prime when he made his way to WWE.

Everybody's got a window, I think he missed his window by a few years in WWE. Nothing against Sting, Sting is awesome. I knew there was no way he was gonna beat The Undertaker, no way he's gonna beat anybody. I don't care if you're Sting or who you are, They did not make Sting.

Sting made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014, and had a brief stint

The WCW legend chose to stay away from WWE for years on end, following WCW's demise. The unthinkable finally happened at Survivor Series 2014, where he made his memorable debut and helped Team Cena defeat The Authority in a Classic Survivor Series match.

Sting kicked off a feud with Triple H on the road to WrestleMania 31, and lost the eventual match to The Game. Sting went on to have a brief feud with Seth Rollins over the WWE World title, but failed to win the belt.