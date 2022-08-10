"He was my guy" - WWE Hall of Famer shares polarizing thoughts on reportedly fired John Laurinaitis 

WWE legend Rob Van Dam recently gave his thoughts on the reported firing of company executive John Laurinaitis. The 60-year-old was reportedly let go by WWE this past week following allegations of misconduct against Laurinaitis.

Despite his polarizing nature, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam stated in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston that he and Johnny Ace were close during their wrestling careers.

"John Laurinaitis being gone too, you know, he was my guy. I know a lot of people didn't get along with him. I was wrestling him in Japan in '93 so I've known him you know since then and I could relate to him in a lot of ways when, you know, when I was there before and he wanted a relationship." From 32:26 to 32:48

During his time as a WWE executive, Laurinaitis predominantly worked as the company's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

John Laurinaitis is reportedly not seen in a favorable light backstage by WWE talent

With accusations of misconduct coming into the fray, more people are sharing their thoughts on the former general manager of RAW.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, a top WWE star branded him as “the biggest snake in the business". Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also took to Twitter to comment on the 60 year old's firing.

"John Laurinaitis has in fact been terminated by WWE. Fightful can confirm the PWInsider report from today. Still, he appeared on internal mailing lists as of last night. I'll have more on that and the termination on http://FightfulSelect.com today." H/T Fightful Select

In what has been a chaotic past few weeks for everyone in WWE, the letting go of one of the company's longest serving executives further heightens the severity of the ongoing situation.

