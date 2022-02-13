Rob Van Dam discusses the influence that he has had on current crop of WWE Superstars

Rob Van Dam is now a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable names in the business. The former World Champion hasn't wrestled for WWE in almost a decade, but RVD still believes he has had a huge influence on the current crop of superstars.

Whilst in conversation with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta, Rob Van Dam was asked if he believed there was an RVD in the company currently. The former WWE Champion revealed that he believes he has been a major influence on today's superstars owing to his unique style.

“Almost all of them,” RVD said when talking about who he sees in WWE as the next RVD. “I think that I was one of the strongest influences on today’s generation. A lot of fans, even if they think they remember the main event big pushes of Stone Cold and The Rock, sometimes when you mention RVD and you think about it you’re like, ‘yeah, he was my favourite.’ I always get told I was everybody’s favourite wrestler and it was because I was different, so that’s also very rewarding.”

Rob Van Dam contacted WWE over a Royal Rumble appearance

Despite not making an active appearance for the company since 2014, RVD revealed in the same interview that he contacted WWE about a spot in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Rob Van Dam left Impact Wrestling at the end of September 2020 and hasn't signed with another promotion in the year that has followed. Instead, the Hall of Famer was on standby for the Royal Rumble, but like many other stars, he wasn't called upon.

Also Read Article Continues below

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac also made himself available for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble but he was another legend that wasn't used. Kurt Angle and The Undertaker were backstage for the show but were not used in the match.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Pratik Singh