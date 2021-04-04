Rob Van Dam on if he's interested to join AEW and his in-ring future

Rob Van Dam is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. A former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam has had a decently successful career with WWE and has been a massive fan-favorite.

Last month, there was a lot of speculation that Rob Van Dam could be the big signing that All Elite Wrestling was teasing or the mystery competitor in the ladder match at AEW Revolution.

However, that wasn't the case. Rob Van Dam recently spoke to Reeltalker and revealed that he has no interest in going to AEW, except for business:

“I just always go with the flow of the universe. I’m always very happy with the way things turn out. AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She’ll watch it, she’s up-and-coming, learning and I’ll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business.”

“There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business. Where a fan thinks maybe I would watch TV and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that’s my fantasy. That’s not really the way life works, at least not for me. It’s likely that I could be done now (wrestling) and not know it."

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

"I'd be totally fine" - Rob Van Dam on possibly never getting back in the ring again

Ever since the announcement of Rob Van Dam's WWE Hall of Fame induction, fans have been wondering whether he will return for another in-ring match in WWE.

Rob Van Dam stated that he isn't hungry to be in the ring and will be totally fine if he never has another match:

“I’d be totally fine (on never getting back in the ring), then the non-wrestling RVD would reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. I don’t miss it like the other wrestlers. I’m not hungry to be in the ring.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021. The ceremony will air on the WWE Network via Peacock on April 6. Comment down and let us know if you would want to see RVD back for one more match.