Rob Van Dam recalls WWE's post 9/11 SmackDown and reveals why he thought it was a terrible idea

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam was in an interview with Inside The Ropes. During the conversation, RVD spoke about the post 9/11 SmackDown episode and why he didn’t consider it to be a wise decision back then.

On 13th September 2001, following the tragic terrorist attack in New York City on the 11th of the same month, WWE aired a special episode of SmackDown live from Houston, Texas. The event was the first major public gathering since the attacks, as all domestic sports leagues canceled or postponed events in its immediate aftermath.

That day certainly made its mark in WWE history. Now, Rob Van Dam has revealed he was too frightened and didn’t take the situation lightly.

RVD said he was anxious about the idea and, at the time, thought it was horrible. It's safe to say that the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't feeling the safest in a stadium full of people. (H/T: Cultaholic)

“I think WWE was anxious to get on with it. I remember thinking that it was a horrible idea. These terrorists really want to strike America in its heart, what better way than a stadium full of people on live TV watching pro-wrestling, which is as American as it gets. I was thinking it’s quite likely that we are not going to be the safest out in front of people.”

The WWE Hall of Famer even said that they boarded an airplane but didn't have the assurance if they would land safely. Life wasn't predictable back then.

“Every time you get on an aeroplane, you think, ‘Man, I’m not sure if it’s going to land where I want it to or not.’”

The 9/11 Tribute episode of SmackDown is considered one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. The particular episode is remembered for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's speech to the crowd and Lilian Garcia’s moving rendition of the American national anthem. Paul Heyman voicing his feelings as a proud New Yorker shaken after the attack is also remembered fondly.

Rob Van Dam is a WWE icon who has won many titles with the company

Rob Van Dam has always been regarded as one of the best WWE performers in terms of athletic abilities and agility. RVD is a former WWE Champion who is also an ECW icon.

Since 2019, Rob Van Dam has made a few sporadic appearances under WWE, one of which was for his induction into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

RVD is also a former six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, four-time Hardcore Champion, and a former ECW Champion.

