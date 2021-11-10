"That's exactly what it's like being here" - Rob Van Dam recalls being upset over WWE appearance while working with IMPACT Wrestling

Before the "Forbidden Door" was a thing, Rob Van Dam showed up on WWE RAW while working for IMPACT Wrestling.

Rob Van Dam was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career. During the interview, RVD's surprise appearance on an episode of WWE RAW in July of 2019 was brought up.

It was a notable moment because he was currently contracted to IMPACT Wrestling at the time. The appearance, however, didn't go the way Van Dam would have liked.

"I'm the whole f'n show," Rob Van Dam joked. "Paul Heyman reached out to me, and I reached out to Scott D'Amore and they gave me permission, you know, I'm not afraid to do something that's never been done before. By the way, I was really hoping I was gonna be able to wrestle. That's why I was totally in my gear. Like I thought I was gonna run in and do something and jump up and do a Frog Splash. And that all changed at the last second. And then I was really upset, and then I was like, oh, yeah, that's exactly what it's like being here."

Rob Van Dam wishes his last WWE RAW appearance turned out better than it did

Rob Van Dam tried to explain how he was feeling after the RAW appearance, saying he got his hopes up but tried not to let it bother him.

"It was just like, you get your hopes up and then you start compromising and you feel like, I got to make the most out of what I got here, or am I gonna let it bother me that I wanted it to be more, you get it," Rob Van Dam explained.

Hopefully, the next time Rob Van Dam shows up on WWE RAW, he gets to do something much more to his liking.

