Rob Van Dam reportedly struggled with brain damage and had trouble recalling things

Rob Van Dam is one of the most famous faces in WWE history and was known for his charismatic personality and dynamic in-ring work. Despite his immense success, it is no secret that RVD has suffered from health complications out of the ring due to the damage he acquired during his career.

A documentary is about to air by Reelz on Van Dam this Saturday. On The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the documentary was initially going to be about Rob Van Dam's stand-up comedy.

But, as per the changing demands of professional wrestling, it changed into a story of head trauma and memory loss that RVD was plagued with.

“He was going to make a documentary about starting Rob Van Dam’s career as a stand-up comedy guy. While doing the documentary, he basically found that Rob Van Dam’s memory was shot."

Rob Van Dam was reportedly having troubles remembering the spots in his matches

Dave Meltzer further revealed that according to those in IMPACT Wrestling, RVD was struggling to remember spots in his matches.

The former WWE Champion's brain and body had taken a lot of damage, especially noting the fact that RVD was an integral part of ECW, a promotion notorious for its brutal hardcore style.

"I had heard when he was working in Impact, that’s what I had heard. It’s like ‘the guy can’t remember his spots.’ It became a documentary about Rob Van Dam getting into stand-up comedy to a documentary about Rob Van Dam and his loss of memory from all the concussions from his wrestling career,” added Meltzer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former ECW World Champion spent several years in WWE and on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Rob Van Dam also had a run with IMPACT that lasted until September of 2020. This goes to show how active the former 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has been in the professional wrestling industry and how long he's been performing at the highest level.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku