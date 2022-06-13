Rob Van Dam responds to a fan following disrespectful comments 

Just hours after announcing his comeback, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam had to deal with a fan about their offhand comments.

When it comes to veterans in the wrestling world, RVD is arguably one of the most popular. Best known for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, he captured the WWE Championship before eventually being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. However, it seems like he won't be ending his legacy just yet as he announced he will be returning to the ring.

In a backstage segment at Pro Wrestling NOAH, the former WWE Superstar had an altercation with Japanese wrestler Nosawa. During this, it seems like both parties have hinted at a possible clash in July that will take place at Budokan in July.

One specific fan then got a response from the 51-year-old professional after posting a comment criticizing him. In the response, RVD stated that he was never away from the ring and called them a "silly fan," among other things.

"I ‘ve only been away from YOU, sweet t**s. Not the ring. Are you one of the silly fans that comments under my upcoming wrestling posters with “Are you retired”?" Van Dam wrote.

The Hall of Famer initially left WWE in 2007 after stating that he was burnt out and needed time away. He then made appearances at various independent shows before returning to the company in 2013. He left WWE once again a year later.

Fans side with Rob Van Dam about his return

Although many fans are excited, it's evident that some fans are worried about the former ECW Champion's return.

Most of the replies that came from RVD's followers were more for support. Check them out below:

At the end of the day, no one knows more about the wrestlers than themselves. For now, it will be interesting to see how this face-off between Nosawa and Rob Van Dam will pan out in the weeks to come.

