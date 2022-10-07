Rob Van Dam's tweet to Liv Morgan leaves fans laughing

WWE legend Rob Van Dam's hilarious reply to Liv Morgan's latest tweet gave fans a good chuckle on Twitter.

Liv Morgan is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE today. She currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship on the blue brand. Morgan occasionally sends out tweets addressed to her fans.

She recently sent out a 'Hi' to her fans. Morgan's tweet received a response from Rob Van Dam, and many fans had a good laugh over it. RVD responded by stating, "Yes I am," jokingly implying that Morgan's tweet read 'High.' Check out the exchange below:

RVD's response to Liv Morgan has left many fans praising the WWE Hall of Famer's sense of humor. Check out some of the reactions below:

Rob Van Dam has always been open about his lifestyle

Rob Van Dam has never shied away from embracing his reputation as a weed smoker. The former WWE Champion has previously opened up about the first time he tried smoking a joint. Check out his comments below:

“It was actually 1991. I had a wrestling show in Jamaica. All the boys were so excited because the ganja was plentiful. I didn’t smoke it. I didn’t want to. But, we were all at a cabana and the boys were passing around a joint and I remember Jimmy Del Rey saying, ‘Here.’ I was like, ‘Oh. No thank you. I’m good.’ He’s like, ‘Hit it you Prima Donna it’s not going to kill you.’ I was like, oh. okay. I remember hitting it one time. Did not enjoy it. I remember staring at the wall and feeling more paranoid. ‘They’re going to say I’m stoned now. Why am I looking at the wall?’ That was my first experience." (H/T Fightful)

RVD will go down in history as one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. He did incredibly well as a wrestler during his stint with WWE and always used to get loud pops from the fans in attendance. RVD spent most of his WWE run mid-card, but did manage to have a short-lived run with the WWE Championship.

How do you think Liv should respond to RVD's amusing tweet?

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes