Rob Van Dam talks about Triple H showing up at wrestling shows outside WWE

Rob Van Dam was recently talking to Pro Wrestling Junkies (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about various aspects about the wrestling scene at the moment. He talked about different things like Thunder Rosa, despite being the NWA Women's Champion, turning up and wrestling in AEW. While talking about it, he also mentioned how Triple H and WWE turning up at independent wrestling promotions was not always the best idea.

Rob Van Dam on Triple H turning up at other wrestling promotions

Rob Van Dam talked about Thunder Rosa turning up in AEW and wrestling despite being signed to NWA and being the NWA Women's Champion. He talked about how back the territory days of wrestling, wrestlers would do that all the time.

"I think it's super cool. Back in the territory days, they would do that. I think it's great to interchange and help the other companies out. What makes it difficult from the industry standpoint is it's hard to make a horizontal move. By that, I mean if you're a promotion on TV that everyone is talking about and you work with a local promotion in, say Fort Wayne, Indiana, then what does that do for the big promotion? Probably nothing."

Rob Van Dam went on to talk about how WWE and Triple H recently showed up at an independent wrestling promotion in the United Kingdom. Triple H has been working to spread the influence of WWE and NXT UK in the United Kingdom and that was possibly a part of that. Rob Van Dam criticized the appearance saying that it was better for WWE to stay away from such promotions and do their own thing.

"You have to be careful of that. WWE did something somewhat recently where Triple H showed up at some place in the UK, but it's hard for [WWE] to do anything and it not being considered a step down. I think promotions that can help each other out both ways is super cool. I kinda think that WWE should just stay on the other side of the fence and keep doing their own thing."

