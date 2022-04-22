Rob Van Dam discusses how he accidentally upset Molly Holly at WWE Hall of Fame 

Rob Van Dam revealed that he accidentally upset fellow Hall of Famer Molly Holly at the HOF ceremony in 2021 when he went over the allotted time with his speech.

Mr. Monday Nights appeared on Busted Open Radio to celebrate 4/20 day, where he said that he stretched his unprepared speech to 26 minutes. This left Molly, who had a long and fully-prepared speech, a little upset.

Describing the situation, RVD said -

“Everyone seemed to like the speech, but I didn’t realise until later, they had said go three to five minutes, and Molly Holly was really upset because she had taken this – she had a really long speech prepared, you know, with help, and she was like really hurt. For me, I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know what I’m gonna say anyway’. It sucks, though, three to five minutes.” h/t Wrestling Inc.

Rob Van Dam was part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class which also featured Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Ozzy Ozborne and was headlined by Kane.

The class of 2020 was inducted at the same ceremony as there could not be one that year due to the pandemic. The 2020 class included JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, The Bella Twins, William Shatner, and was headlined by the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).

"A highlight of my career," Rob Van Dam talks about one of his most iconic spots in ECW

In the same interview, Rob Van Dam talked about one of his most iconic spots in ECW, the senton he performed on Bam Bam Bigelow outside the ring, over the barricades. He also dived on his opponent from a similar position is the same match.

When asked whether he felt that the spot was one of his most iconic, Rob Van Dam agreed and said -

"That dive on Bam Bam (Bigelow), it has been played like so many times TV that people have seen it, and it looks incredible. I've said this many times that there were only three guys in ECW that I would dive over the guard rail and onto, and expect them be stong enough to not flatten like a pancake - Bam Bam, Balls Mahoney, and Bully (Bubba) Dudley"

The move, which has featured in countless documentaries and promotional packages, took place on April 4 1998 tapings on ECW, where The Whole Dam Show took on ECW Television Champion Bigelow in a match for the title. This match was also the start of Rob's historic and record-breaking 11-month long reign.

