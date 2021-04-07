Rob Van Dam on Vince McMahon's special message to him at WWE Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam has disclosed what Vince McMahon told him during the WWE Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon told RVD that he "changed the style of the business", which he believes is the "highest compliment" that he can receive.

Rob Van Dam was one of the biggest stars of ECW before he made the switch to WWE in 2001. RVD won the WWE Championship and ECW World Championship in his first spell. He left in 2007 before he returned for a short spell in 2013.

In an interview with Battle Creek Enquirer, RVD revealed what Vince McMahon told him during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame. To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”

Rob Van Dam stated he was surprised when informed about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and that it "means a lot" to him and that it was a proud moment.

Rob Van Dam and the other 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductees

Rob Van Dam was one of five legends to be inducted into the 2021 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Former WWE Champions Kane and The Great Khali, former Women's Champion Molly Holly, and former RAW GM Eric Bischoff were the four other stars inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony also included the induction of the class of 2020. The Class of 2020 had nWo, Bella Twins, JBL, The British Bulldog, and Jushin Liger, while Titus O'Neil was given the Warrior Award.