Rob Van Dam on his 2006 arrest which led to him dropping the WWE Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has spoken of the troubles he faced after getting arrested in 2006.

RVD is one of the most popular wrestlers to compete for Vince McMahon's promotion. The veteran's biggest career highlight came in 2006 when he beat John Cena at One Night Stand to win the WWE Championship. Following the victory, the 51-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession, forcing him to vacate the title.

In a recent interview with Simon Miller from WhatCulture, RVD spoke about how his legal troubles would be seen as a minute crime in today's society.

"When I did have the world championship, I dropped the ball by getting busted, whether it would be a crime now or not. And by the way, it was just, I had a bag with me it was possession. But that's what it was, which isn't, you know, even illegal a lot of times but, I feel like, hey, that's great that we've made progress and I'm glad to be part of that." Van Dam added: "And so yeah, that's part of being ahead of my time part of being feeling valid, like I have a place in this life to move people forward in ways that I that I see on necessary or fit." (From 12:31 to 13:18)

Although Rob Van Dam's WWE career is surrounded by many 'what ifs', his WWE Championship win in 2006 will always be looked back at as one of the greatest moments in the company's history.

What did Vince McMahon say to Rob Van Dam at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

After a career that spanned over three decades, RVD was honored by WWE in 2021 as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While speaking to Bill Broderick from the Battle Creek Enquirer, RVD revealed what Vince McMahon said to him on the night of his induction.

"To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine." H/T Give Me Sport

As a WWE Hall of Famer, many may have expected Rob Van Dam to hang up his boots. However, fans can still see RVD pull off his iconic frog splash finisher as he performs at various independent wrestling shows.

